Pakistan's participation at 2023 World Cup in India subject to government approval

"I have taken up the issue with the Prime Minister and they haven't deliberated about this. The PM said they have to involve the foreign office as well and have to think through so it's premature [to ask permission now]. Also, we don't know who will be in power by then so there is no development right now. But when there is a stable government, the time will come and we will ask them [whether we can tour India].



We have also told ICC that considering the security situation, if our government allows us to go we will go otherwise we can't do much. But if they give us permission then it comes down to our venue preference where we are going to play. It's the government's decision, not the board's so we leave it to them. The PCB and BCCI can't decide. Our respective governments will take that call just like we did back in 2016," he added.



India and Pakistan will be facing each other several times over the coming months with the Asia Cup starting August 31. The tournament will be hosted in a hybrid model with four matches being held in Pakistan, and the remaining nine matches being played in Sri Lanka. (IANS/NS)