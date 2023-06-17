Indian-American singer says PM Modi has collaborated on song promoting millets

Prime minister Narendra Modi has collaborated with an Indian-American singer, Falu, also a Grammy Award winner, for a special song to promote the benefits of millets.



The song also highlights the potential of millets in alleviating world hunger.



A Mumbai-born singer-songwriter, Falguni Shah, known more by her stage name, Falu, and her husband and singer Gaurav Shah, will be releasing the "Abundance of Millets" song later on Friday, reports said.



She was quoted as saying that PM Modi has written the song along with her and her husband.