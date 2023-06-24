Indian hockey teams celebrate FIH Inclusion and Diversity Day

On the occasion of FIH Inclusion and Diversity Day, the members of the Indian Men and Women's Hockey Teams expressed their thoughts on #HockeyEquals.



Emphasising that sport has the power to unite people, seasoned campaigner and Khel Ratna awardee PR Sreejesh said, "The FIH Inclusion and Diversity Day highlights that we are #HockeyEquals. No matter your gender, ethnic background, physical or intellectual ability. No matter your sexual orientation or age, hockey is equal for all and inclusion is a norm in the sport."



Harmanpreet Singh, the Captain of the Men's Team said, "We are a team full of players from different cultures, religions and spiritual beliefs but the sport unifies us. Diversity is wealth and we are proud to be part of a sport that provides equal opportunity to all."