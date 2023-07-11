New Zealand chief coach Stead reappointed for two more years

Gary Stead will remain head coach of the New Zealand cricket team until mid-2025.

First appointed for a two-year term in late 2018, Stead had his contract renewed in 2020 until the end of the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup in India, and will now stay on until the conclusion of the current World Test Championship cycle, in June 2025.

The decision follows a long and thorough consultative process during which Stead, arguably New Zealand’s most successful men’s coach, received unanimous support for continuing in the role, reports NZC.

New Zealand Cricket’s GM High Performance Bryan Stronach said the case for retaining Stead was compelling.

“The support for Gary was overwhelmingly positive – from the players, the Black Caps support staff, Major Association coaches and support staff, as well as the New Zealand Cricket Players Association and NZC High Performance Unit staff.