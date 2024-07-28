Let the games begin! Experts in health, business and science can comment on the Olympics

Olympics:- The University of Delaware boasts several experts who can comment on health-related topics such as injuries and training and business-focused areas like marketing and team behavior as they relate to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

HEALTH:

Tom Kaminski

Professor, kinesiology and applied physiology

Relevant expertise: Can comment on the impact of heading in Olympic soccer and has studied the risks of concussions in sports for nearly three decades.

Tom Buckley

Associate professor, kinesiology and applied physiology

Relevant expertise: Head impacts from boxing.

Stephanie Cone

Assistant professor, biomedical engineering

Relevant expertise: Studies the structure-function relationship that exists in tendons and ligaments with a special interest in changes in this relationship during growth and following injury.

Donald Ford

Physical therapy

Relevant expertise: Shoulder injuries/rehab expert

Karin Silbernagel

Professor, physical therapy

Relevant expertise: Research aims to advance the understanding of tendon and ligament injuries and repair. Can also discuss sailing.

BUSINESS:

Matt Robinson

Professor, sport management

Relevant expertise: Will be in Paris and can discuss the Olympics from an onsite perspective; can give the backstory on The International Coaching Enrichment Certificate Program (ICECP) and what’s new in the Paris Olympics.

Tim DeSchriver

Associate professor, sport management

Relevant expertise: Sport finance, economics and marketing

John Allgood II

Instructor, sport management

Relevant expertise: Sport business management, event management

SCIENCE:

Joshua Cashaback

Assistant professor, biomedical engineering

Relevant expertise: Specializes in neuromechanics and control of human movement. His research falls under two major themes: The neuroplasticity and adaptation research line tests how reinforcement feedback can subserve our ability to acquire new motor skills.

George Edelman

Adjunct professor, physical therapy

Relevant expertise: How the "underwaters” technique gives Olympians an edge.

Jocelyn Hafer

Assistant professor, kinesiology and applied physiology

Relevant expertise: Race Walk events and how biomarkers are used in walking studies.