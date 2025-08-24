Indian-American Akshay Bhatia tied-seventh at Tour Championship

Akshay Bhatia rode a five-hole stretch with four birdies in the middle of the round as he added 3-under 67 to his first 66 to get to 7-under at the Tour Championship.
Bhatia parred seven holes and then birdied the seventh with an eight-foot putt. He holed a 22-footer on the 11th and then two 13-footer for birdies on the 12th and the 13th to get to 4-under.
Back-to-back bogeys on the 13th and the 14th set him back but he closed the day with two good shots to 28 feet and two-putted for a birdie on the par-5 18th.
Tommy Fleetwood had eight birdies in his round of 7-under 63 to share the lead Friday with Russell Henley (66) at the top.
Fleetwood is searching for his first PGA Tour win to go along with a string of DP World Tour titles as he moved to 13-under in the tight race for the USD 10 million prize, as the winner this week wins two trophies - the FedExCup and the “Calamity Jane” replica putter that.
[IANS/NS]
