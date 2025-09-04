Brazil to deploy four forwards against Chile

Rio de Janeiro, Sep 4: Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti said Wednesday that he would deploy four forwards in the team's penultimate World Cup qualifier against Chile at Rio's Maracana Stadium.

The five-time world champion will be without established stars Vinicius Junior and Neymar for the last double-header of qualifiers as Ancelotti tests less familiar names, reports Xinhua.

The Italian's starting lineup on Thursday is expected to feature an attacking quartet of Estevao, Gabriel Martinelli, Joao Pedro and Raphinha.

"I tried out four forwards in training and that's the idea, to play without changing much of what we did (in the last qualifier) against Paraguay," Ancelotti told a news conference.

"We're going to have a lot of forwards, but the important thing is that the team doesn't lose balance and defends well. We want to play with intensity, be strong defensively, apply good offensive pressure, and play quickly with the ball. We hope the fans will be happy with our performance."

Ancelotti said the formation may change for the team's last qualifier on Tuesday against Bolivia in El Alto, at more than 4,000 meters above sea level.