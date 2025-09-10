The Indian Hockey Team has sealed its spot in the World Cup, defeating Korea 

On this Sunday, 7th September, the Indian Men’s Hockey team, captained by Harmanpreet Singh, defeated South Korea in the finals of the Asia Cup 2025 by the score of 4-1 in Rajgir, Bihar. This win has not only made them claim the title of the Men’s Asia Cup 2025 but also qualified them for the World Cup to be held in Belgium and Netherlands next year.

This is India’s fourth win in the Asia Cup Final, following their victory in 2017 in Dhaka, Bangladesh. It ended their 8-year wait to regain the title and qualify for the World Cup 2026. The Indian Hockey Team played clinical hockey throughout the tournament, hosted in their homeland. The win is indeed a team’s win, with each player's efforts and contributions, but Dilpreet Singh's brilliant brace and performance highlighted in the match the most, ensuring the host a spot in the 2026 FIH World Cup. As a reward for their outstanding performance, the Indian hockey announced 3lakh rupees each for players and 1.5 lakh rupees for support staff.

Initially, India got off to a solid start in the game as Sukhjeet Singh, scored the very first goal, within just 30 seconds of the game, which was also assisted by the Indian Captain, Singh. The match was a thrilling one, played in four quarters. In each quarter, there was plenty of action from both sides, with India’s dominance. In the opening quarter, India was awarded with a penalty stroke, an opportunity created by Mandeep Singh when just six minutes were left for the first hooter. However, the opportunity could not be utilised.