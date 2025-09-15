Nupur Sheoran: Shaping Her Own Path, Carrying Forward a Legacy of Boxing Excellence

The gold medal at the World Boxing Cup added to the three-generation family legacy of boxing legends, which is more than just a personal accomplishment. The legendary boxing legacy started with the living legend in Indian boxing, Captain Hawa Singh who is none other than Nupur’s grandfather. He has the crown of being the only Indian boxer with 11 consecutive wins at the Asian Games from 1961 to 1972, inspiring generations. He became well-known thanks to his disciplined approach and passion for the sport, establishing the Sheoran family’s current status.

The boxing ring has also been a part of the second generation, with Nupur’s father, Sanjay Kumar Sheoran being a professional boxer himself. He has been guiding and mentoring Nupur both as a parent and as a coach. Nupur’s boxing career was a result of his experience combined with a deep understanding of the mental and physical demands of the sport. Her athletic success is credited not only to her father but also to her mother, who has represented India internationally in basketball. Nupur embraced discipline and sportsmanship as her second nature growing up in such an environment.