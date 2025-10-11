‘Probably ghosts of past visited him’, says Garry Kasparov after beating Vishy Anand

Missouri, Oct 11: Garry Kasparov defeated Viswanathan Anand in the exhibition event, Clutch Chess: The Legends, held at St Louis. Over three days, Kasparov and Anand competed in 12 rapid and blitz games in a freestyle format, with Kasparov winning by a 13-11 score.

The event used a cascading points system—wins on Day 1 earned one point, Day 2 earned two, and Day 3 earned three—allowing Kasparov to secure his victory with two games remaining. Anand then won both of those last games.

In an interview with St Louis Chess Club’s YouTube channel after the win, Kasparov mentioned that Anand experienced some “psychological discomfort” over the three days, as he said:

“He had some psychological discomfort. It didn’t go well for him from day one and I think it’s just that his score against me historically is bad and somehow, probably just the ghosts of the past visited him during the game.”

On the second day of Clutch Chess: The Legends, Viswanathan Anand, India's five-time world champion, had a clear advantage in the fifth game against Garry Kasparov. This game was played in rapid format. However, Anand appeared to lose track of his clock and ultimately lost on time.