Visionary social reformer: PM Modi pays homage to Nanaji Deshmukh on his birth anniversary

New Delhi, Oct 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid homage to Nanaji Deshmukh, renowned social activist and politician, on his birth anniversary. Describing him as a visionary social reformer, a nation builder, and a lifelong advocate of self-reliance and rural empowerment, PM Modi acknowledged his immense contributions to society.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi shared a tribute video with a heartfelt caption.

“Paying homage to the great Nanaji Deshmukh on his birth anniversary. He was a visionary social reformer, nation builder, and lifelong advocate of self-reliance and rural empowerment. His life was an embodiment of dedication, discipline, and service to society,” he posted.

In the video, PM Modi highlights Deshmukh’s lifelong struggle and commitment to national service.

“Nanaji Deshmukh lived his entire life for the nation. Through the Deendayal Upadhyay Institute, he inspired many to live for and serve the country. He invited young couples to contribute, and hundreds came forward. He involved them in the development of villages,” PM Modi said.

Referring to his ideals and choices, the Prime Minister added:

“Following in the footsteps of JP Narayan, he declined any Cabinet position. He focussed on Chitrakoot and Gonda, dedicating three decades of his life to their development.”

In another post on X, PM Modi shared a press statement by 'Janata Party' in 1978 with a caption and said, “Nanaji Deshmukh was deeply inspired by Loknayak JP. His reverence for JP and his vision for youth development, service, and nation-building can be seen in the message he shared as the Mahamantri of the Janata Party.”