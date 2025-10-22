Nihal Sarin Calls for Action Against Vladimir Kramnik After Death of GM Daniel Naroditsky

Indian Grandmaster Nihal Sarin has publicly blamed former World Chess Champion Vladimir Kramnik for the death of American Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky, urging the international chess federation FIDE to take disciplinary action over what he described as sustained “online bullying.”

GM Naroditsky, 29, passed away on Sunday, 19 October 2025. While the cause of death has not yet been officially confirmed, Sarin said that the American player had been under intense psychological stress following repeated cheating accusations made by Kramnik in recent months.

“He (Kramnik) has kind of literally taken a life,” Sarin told The Indian Express. “We were also talking about a few things. He said he was under immense stress due to a lot of baseless accusations, headed by Kramnik, of course.”

Naroditsky, who was a respected chess player and commentator, had long denied allegations of cheating that Kramnik aired publicly on social media and in online chess forums. Despite the absence of evidence, Kramnik continued to question Naroditsky’s integrity and, in recent weeks, made insinuations about the American’s mental health and personal life.

Following Naroditsky’s death, Kramnik posted a message on X (formerly Twitter) reading “Don’t Do Drugs,” alongside vague references to one of Naroditsky’s recent live streams. The post drew widespread criticism from the global chess community, which accused Kramnik of insensitivity and harassment.

Sarin, 21, said he was deeply disturbed by the impact such public accusations have had on players. “Cheating in chess is a huge problem,” he said, “but what Kramnik does is completely unacceptable. He just blurts out accusations every day… You kill some thousand other completely innocent guys to get one or two.”

Sarin also warned that other players have been similarly affected by Kramnik’s repeated public claims. He cited Czech GM David Navara, who, according to Sarin, has struggled with severe stress due to Kramnik’s comments. “He’s after Czech grandmaster David Navara… Navara is struggling… I am most worried about him right now,” Sarin said. “He has even mentioned that these accusations made him feel suicidal… He wrote to FIDE asking for some sanctions against Kramnik and nothing happened.”

Calling for immediate intervention, Sarin urged the International Chess Federation to impose sanctions. “I sincerely hope that Kramnik gets some big sanctions. I don’t know how, but he really needs to pay for what he’s doing to others,” he said. “He’s a great player, a world champion… But these days, the harm he’s causing is just too much.” FIDE has announced an inquiry into the matter.

Naroditsky, who was also a coach and content creator, was a long-time member of the Charlotte Chess Center in North Carolina. In a statement, the center described him as “a beloved member of the chess community” remembered for his “passion and love for the game of chess” and “the joy and inspiration he brought to us all every day.”

Tributes have poured in from players and fans around the world, GM Peter Leko said, “The chess world lost a brilliant mind, and the world lost an incredibly humble man.” IM Levy Rozman, popularly known as GothamChess, often co-commented alongside Naroditsky and called him “a brilliant, brilliant individual,” saying “May his memory live on forever and may we always cherish his contributions to our beautiful game.”

Sarin’s remarks have amplified calls for FIDE to address growing concerns over online conduct in professional chess. For many within the community, his words have underscored the need for accountability following one of the sport’s most tragic weeks. [Rh/DS]

