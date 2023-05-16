Telangana CM announces Rs 2.5 crore for Chess Grandmaster Praneeth

On this occasion, the Chief Minister announced Rs 2.5 crore to Praneeth to undergo training and for other expenses.



He said that Praneeth's rise as a grand master is proof that the state government is providing incentives to the sportspersons and the measures taken for the development of the sports field are yielding good results.



KCR also congratulated Veerlapalli Nandita, 19, on being recognised as a 'Woman Candidate Master' by the World Chess Federation and announced Rs 50 lakh to her to undergo advanced training and for other expenses. He wished Nandita to reach many heights at the international level. [IANS/NS]