TN man beheads wife’s paramour, places head in front of her house

In a shocking incident, a man in Tamil Nadu' Tenkasi district beheaded a person suspected to be having an affair with his wife, and then travelled to his wife’s residence in Tuticorin district with the severed head which he placed in front of her house.

The gory incident took place on Thursday evening.

The accused, S. Velusamy, has been arrested by the police. The deceased has been identified as Murugan, who was a farmer and lived near the residence of the accused at Kannadikulam in Tenkasi district.