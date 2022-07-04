Apple Watch Series 8 advanced enough to detect fever

Health-centric Apple Watch Series 8 will reportedly come with a body temperature sensor that will let the user know if he or she is running a fever.

The upcoming Apple Watch should be able to detect a spike in body temperature, and then ask you to use a thermometer, reports Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

"The feature is a go for both the standard Apple Watch Series 8 and a new rugged edition that's aimed at extreme sports athletes," he said.

The upcoming lower-end Apple Watch SE is not going to have this health feature.

Famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also believes the body temperature sensor will make its debut later this year.

Previous reports suggested the sensor could also be used for fertility tracking -- shifts in body temperature could help someone determine when they're more likely to get pregnant.