India has 8 crore content creators but a meager 1.5 lakh are able to monetize

Very few of these breakout stars are earning upwards of $100,000 (more than Rs 82 lakh) per month.

There are 50,000 professional creators on regional short-form video platforms in India and over 60 percent of their audience comes from outside metros, with regional content driving consumption, according to the report.

"Social platforms enabled these individuals to build a large audience and reach their fans directly. However, while they solved for distribution and created breakout stars, very few creators could monetize effectively," the findings showed.

The report said that while it has seen the rise and empowerment of creators over the last decade, the distribution of income among them has been skewed.

"Social platforms solved the problem of discoverability for creators, but most of the wealth they created was captured by the platforms themselves," it mentioned.