Tim Cook says Apple now has 900 million paid subscribers

Apple now has 900 million paid subscriptions on the platform which doubled in just three years, the company CEO Tim Cook has announced.

The company said that paid accounts are growing faster than transacting accounts, so the penetration of paid accounts is increasing.

"We have a great subscription business, 900 million paid subs now on the platform and growing very fast. We doubled in 3 years. This is the part that is really interesting to us because we really believe that the engine for services growth is there, foreign exchange is a temporary thing and the fundamentals are very good," Cook said during the company's earnings call for the September quarter.

Services notched a September quarter record as well with a revenue of $19.2 billion.