Badminton game 'kills' Hyderabad man

In yet another incident, a man died of suspected cardiac arrest while playing badminton in Hyderabad, officials said.

The man, identified as Shyam Yadav, 38, collapsed and died on the badminton court while playing the game at Jayashankar Indoor Stadium Lalapet late on Tuesday evening.

Yadav, a private company employee, used to regularly play badminton at the indoor stadium after returning from the office. On Tuesday, he collapsed while playing a game with some friends. They rushed him to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

This is the fourth such incident in Telangana in 10 days. CCTV footage of these incidents has gone viral on social media. Visuals of young men collapsing while working out in the gym or dancing during a wedding or playing games have shocked people.