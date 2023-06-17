Hyderabad college denies entry to burqa-clad students

Reacting to the incident, state Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali said: "Some Headmaster or Principal might be doing this but our policy is totally secular. People can wear whatever they want but if you wear European dress, it will not be correct... We should wear good clothes..."



He also said that women should remain covered as much as possible and should not wear short dresses.



However, he said, "nowhere it is written that a burqa cannot be worn. We will take action". (IANS/NS)