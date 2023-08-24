Telangana health director's hopes to get BRS ticket dashed

Telangana's director of public health and family welfare Dr G Srinivasa Rao’s hopes of contesting polls were dashed as Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao ignored him in allotment of tickets for the forthcoming Assembly elections.

Srinivasa Rao was keen to contest the Assembly election from Kothagudem constituency in Bhadradri Kothagudem district and had even started interacting with people.

KCR, however, decided to give ticket to sitting MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao from the constituency.

Venkateswara Rao’s name figured in the list of 115 candidates announced by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Monday.

Venkateswara Rao was elected from Kothagudem in 2018 on Congress party ticket. Later, he switched loyalties to the BRS.

KCR, who has dropped only a few sitting MLAs, picked Venkateswara Rao as the BRS candidate for the elections, slated to be held towards the end of this year.