Telangana announces CBI probe into Kaleshwaram project

He said the Commission also indicted many officials, including IAS officers and engineers.

Stating that KCR wrote ‘death warrant’ for Telangana with Kaleshwaram, the Chief Minister said the BRS government borrowed Rs 87,000 crore at the interest rate of 11.50 per cent.

Revanth Reddy revealed that his government has so far repaid about Rs 49,835 crore, including the interest. He also claimed that another Rs 47,000 crore is required to complete the project.

The report, tabled in the Assembly on Sunday morning, held KCR directly and vicariously accountable for the irregularities and the illegalities in planning, construction, completion, operation and maintenance of three barrages.

The debate was marred by angry exchanges between members of the ruling Congress and the main opposition BRS.

BRS members tore the copies of the report to register their protest over the denial of sufficient time during the discussion. The main opposition party later staged a walkout from the House.

After coming out of the House, K.T. Rama Rao, Harish Rao and other BRS members dumped the copies of the report in the dustbin.

Responding to clarifications sought by AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, the Chief Minister said the government provided all the information to the Commission.

Earlier, the Chief Minister alleged that KCR redesigned the Kaleshwaram project and escalated the project cost to become richer than the last Nizam of Hyderabad, who was the world’s richest man of his time.

The Chief Minister came down heavily on KCR and Harish Rao for changing the location of the project and accused them of misappropriation of funds borrowed for the construction of the project.

Headed by former judge of the Supreme Court Pinaki Chandra Ghose, the Commission probed the alleged irregularities in planning, design, construction, quality control, operation and maintenance of Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla Barrages of the Kaleshwaram project.

Responding to Harish Rao’s remarks during the debate, the Chief Minister said that Harish Rao was misleading the Telangana society with incomplete information.

The Chief Minister claimed that the BRS government deliberately suppressed the facts to change the location of the project. He said that since the Ghose Commission exposed them, the BRS leaders were spewing venom against it. The report clearly mentioned on page number 98 that Harish Rao committed faults.

The CM pointed out that the Maharashtra government never opposed the project at Tummidihatti and only suggested reducing the height.

CM Revanth Reddy brought to the attention of the House that KCR and Harish Rao ignored the report of the retired engineers’ committee and shifted the barrage to Medigadda from Tummidihatti.

The Chief Minister said the Ghosh Commission stated clearly in its report that the state exchequer was looted by ignoring the report of the retired engineers’ committee.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said the project, constructed at a cost of Rs 1 lakh crore, collapsed within three years. He alleged that the cost of the project was escalated for the sake of commissions.