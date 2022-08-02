Who is Al Qaeda's Ayman al-Zawahiri?

Ayman al-Zawahiri succeeded as the leader of the global terror group Al Qaeda after former US President Barack Obama took out the dreaded Osama Bin Laden in a planned attack in Abotttabad in 2011.

Al-Zawahiri, who was killed in a US drone strike carried out by the CIA in Kabul on Sunday, was a top deputy to bin Laden before taking the helm of the group.

Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid confirmed and condemned the attack on Twitter, calling it "a clear violation of international principles".

However, the 2020 Doha Agreement, which preceded US President Joe Biden's administration's highly criticized withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan last year, called for the Taliban to combat terrorism within the country.

Al-Zawahiri was also a doctor and founder of the Egyptian Islamic Jihad terror group, which later merged with Al Qaeda, according to intelligence sources.

The 71-year-old was listed as one of the FBI's Most Wanted Terrorists, and there was a $25 million reward for his capture. The Egypt-born terrorist helped plot September 11, 2001, terror attacks and was wanted in connection with the 1998 American Embassy bombings in Tanzania and Kenya, as well as the 2000 attack on the USS Cole in Yemen, according to the State Department.