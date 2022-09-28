Two terrorists gunned down in Jammu & Kashmir

"Meanwhile, due to the indiscriminate fire by the terrorist, the Gas Godown in vicinity of the target house caught fire, leading to multiple explosions. Considering the safety of civilian life, efforts by the Army and JKP (Jammu and Kashmir Police) were pressed in towards dousing the fire by the use of water bowsers and foam sprinklers, simultaneously maintaining an impregnable cordon. LPG cylinder fire was doused by the Fire Fighting team security forces, thus preventing loss to the property of neighboring houses," the statement said.

The Army said later contact was re-established and a second terrorist was also neutralized owing to accurate fire of the troops. On search of the encounter site, two AK series rifles, grenades, and other warlike stores were recovered.

"The JKP identified the neutralized terrorists as Md Shafi Ganie, resident of Welsbatapura, Kulgam, and Mohammad Asif Wani alias Yawar resident of Takiya, Kulgam. Both the terrorists were members of Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist group," the Army said. (KB/IANS)