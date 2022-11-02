3 LeT terrorists eliminated in Pulwama, one gunned down in Anantnag

In another tweet, the police said that as per sources, Bhat, along with a foreign terrorist, was going for a fidayeen attack on a security forces camp. An AK-74 rifle, an AK-56 rifle, and one pistol were recovered from the spot.

"Awantipora police and Army averted a major terror incident," it quoted Vijay Kumar as saying.

The firefight started after a joint team of police and security forces got input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

After security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation from the security forces.

This is the second encounter in Kashmir on a single day. Earlier on Tuesday, an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces at the Semthan Bijbehara area of Anantnag district in which one terrorist was killed.

(KB/IANS)