Astrotourism is a growing trend in India

Co-founder CEO of Confirmtkt Dinesh Kumar Kotha said, "The juxtaposition of tourism and science piqued the interest of travelers of all backgrounds in the United States as a recent phenomenon. The Total Solar Eclipse of 2017 witnessed a participation of around 7 million people, which also marked the beginning of the upcoming big travel trend, Astro-tourism."

As the name suggests, Astro-tourism combines astronomy and tourism, allowing travelers to partake in stargazing under the skies free from light pollution. Lately, this latest trend in tourism is gaining tracking in several Indian cities as well.

But before you relish a vacation admiring the beauty of the universe, there is a list of things you might want to know to make the best of the vacation. Dinesh Kumar Kotha speaks to IANSlife to give us a complete picture of Astro-tourism, starting from what to expect to the best observatories to visit in India.

Astro tourism in India: What to Expect?

Dinesh: Astro-tourism, a part of eco-tourism, thrives on sustainable travel and draws a chunk of travelers to remote communities. Such a form of tourism not only parallels the existing popular forms like Adventure and Wildlife Tourism but also is more environment-friendly comparatively. The emergence of Astro-tourism in India is driven further by the recent initiative involving the Ministry of Tourism to discuss and explore 'Nature-based Tourism.' The concept was promoted by the Ministry through the webinar series "Dekho Apna Desh".

With the joint effort of the State and Union, arrangements are being made to explore the untapped potential of rural villages as hotspots for Astro-tourism.

For instance, the Benital Village in the Chamoli District of Uttarakhand, located 2,600 meters above sea level, is set to be one of the first Astro-villages in India. Astro-parks are also developing in Mandu, Madhya Pradesh, and Jaipur, introduced by the State Department of Art and Culture.