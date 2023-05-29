On & Off-Shore Marine Services by Butinah Charters: Enhancing Your Corporate Experience

By : Niklas Hueber

Introduction:

Butinah Charters is a leading provider of comprehensive on and off-shore marine services , catering to a diverse clientele in Abu Dhabi and the UAE. With a strong commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, we have earned a reputation as a trusted partner for private and corporate clients seeking superior marine solutions. In this blog post, we will explore the range of services we offer and how they can enhance your corporate experience.

Long-Term Boat and Yacht Leasing:

Our long-term leasing options provide the perfect solution for businesses in need of a luxury yacht for corporate events or a reliable boat for transporting cargo. With a diverse fleet and flexible leasing terms, we ensure that our clients have access to the ideal vessel for their specific requirements.

On Shore & Off Shore Leasing:

Recognizing the unique challenges faced by businesses operating in the offshore industry, we offer tailored onshore and offshore leasing solutions. Our services provide high-quality vessels and experienced crew to ensure seamless operations in this dynamic sector.

Marine Services and Luxury Transfers:

In addition to boat and yacht leasing, we provide luxury transfers for VIP guests, ensuring they travel in comfort and style. With our professional crew and fleet of luxury vessels, your clients will experience exceptional service from the moment they step on board.

Worker, Labor, Engineer, and Equipment Transfers:

We prioritize safety and efficiency when it comes to transporting personnel and equipment at sea. Our experienced team ensures the smooth transfer of workers, engineers, and equipment between offshore platforms and onshore facilities, adhering to the highest safety standards.

Sea Cargo Transportation:

Our reliable sea cargo transportation services enable businesses to move goods safely and efficiently. With our diverse fleet of vessels, we can accommodate a wide range of cargo types, ensuring your shipments reach their destination on time and in perfect condition.