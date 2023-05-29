On & Off-Shore Marine Services by Butinah Charters: Enhancing Your Corporate Experience

By : Niklas Hueber
Introduction:
Butinah Charters is a leading provider of comprehensive , catering to a diverse clientele in Abu Dhabi and the UAE. With a strong commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, we have earned a reputation as a trusted partner for private and corporate clients seeking superior marine solutions. In this blog post, we will explore the range of services we offer and how they can enhance your corporate experience.
Long-Term Boat and Yacht Leasing:
Our long-term leasing options provide the perfect solution for businesses in need of a luxury yacht for corporate events or a reliable boat for transporting cargo. With a diverse fleet and flexible leasing terms, we ensure that our clients have access to the ideal vessel for their specific requirements.
On Shore & Off Shore Leasing:
Recognizing the unique challenges faced by businesses operating in the offshore industry, we offer tailored onshore and solutions. Our services provide high-quality vessels and experienced crew to ensure seamless operations in this dynamic sector.
Marine Services and Luxury Transfers:
In addition to boat and yacht leasing, we provide luxury transfers for VIP guests, ensuring they travel in comfort and style. With our professional crew and fleet of luxury vessels, your clients will experience exceptional service from the moment they step on board.
Worker, Labor, Engineer, and Equipment Transfers:
We prioritize safety and efficiency when it comes to transporting personnel and equipment at sea. Our experienced team ensures the smooth transfer of workers, engineers, and equipment between offshore platforms and onshore facilities, adhering to the highest safety standards.
Sea Cargo Transportation:
Our reliable sea cargo transportation services enable businesses to move goods safely and efficiently. With our diverse fleet of vessels, we can accommodate a wide range of cargo types, ensuring your shipments reach their destination on time and in perfect condition.
Berthing of Yachts & Refitting:
Our expert team provides professional berthing and refitting services for yachts and boats, ensuring your vessel remains in prime condition. From routine maintenance to complete overhauls, our skilled technicians will keep your yacht looking and performing its best.
Crew Hiring for Boats & Yachts:
A successful voyage depends on a skilled and experienced crew. We offer comprehensive crew hiring services for boats and yachts, carefully selecting and vetting candidates to ensure they meet our high standards of professionalism and expertise.
Offshore Permit Approvals:
Navigating the complex world of offshore permit approvals can be challenging. Our knowledgeable team can assist you with obtaining the necessary permits, ensuring your offshore projects comply with all relevant regulations and guidelines.
Yacht Registration & Safety Checks:
Proper yacht registration and safety checks are essential for ensuring the safe and legal operation of your vessel. We can guide you through the registration process and perform thorough safety inspections, providing peace of mind and legal compliance.
Yacht Value Estimations:
Whether you are considering selling your yacht or simply wish to know its current market value, our expert team can provide accurate yacht value estimations. Taking into account factors such as age, condition, and market trends, we ensure you have the information you need.
Conclusion:
In conclusion, stands as a premier provider of on and off-shore marine services, dedicated to enhancing your corporate experience in Abu Dhabi and the UAE. Our comprehensive range of services, including long-term boat and yacht leasing, luxury transfers, worker and equipment transfers, sea cargo transportation, berthing and refitting, crew hiring, offshore permit approvals, yacht registration and safety checks, and yacht value estimations, ensure that we meet the diverse needs of our clients.
With a strong focus on excellence, safety, and customer satisfaction, we have established ourselves as a trusted partner for businesses seeking superior marine solutions. Our experienced team, high-quality fleet, and adherence to the highest industry standards ensure seamless operations and exceptional service at every stage. (GP/JS)