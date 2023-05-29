UK places export bar on Tipu Sultan's Flintlock gun valued at 2 mn pounds

The minister's decision came after the independent advice of the Reviewing Committee on the Export of Works of Art and Objects of Cultural Interest, according to a release by the UK's Department of Culture, Media and Sport.



Known as the Tiger of Mysore, Tipu Sultan was a defiant opponent of the British East India Company and its allies during the Anglo-Mysore wars. He was killed on May 4, 1799 while defending his stronghold of Seringapatam (Srirangapatna).



Following his death, his distinctive personal weapons were given to leading military figures. This firearm was presented to General Earl Cornwallis, who had previously fought Tipu between 1790 and 1792.



The expert committee found the gun to be of aesthetic importance as well as significant to the study of Tipu Sultan and his court, to Lord Cornwallis, to British history, and to the conclusion of the third Anglo-Mysorean war.



Its assessment was based on the 'Waverley Criteria', established in 1952 to decide on works of art and cultural objects which deserve efforts to keep them in the country.



According to the expert committee member Christopher Rowell, the gun is "extremely beautiful", and its technically advanced mechanism allows two shots to be fired from the single barrel without reloading.



"Given its aesthetic significance, its impeccable provenance, its scope for further research and its relevance to both British and Indian history, I hope that this superb fowling piece made for the unfortunate ruler of Mysore, Tipu Sultan, will be acquired by a British Institution where it can be appreciated by all," Rowell said.