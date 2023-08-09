166 Passengers Placed on 'No Fly List'

Aviation watchdog, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has, since 2021, instituted a 'No Fly List', resulting in the prohibition of 166 passengers from boarding flights to/from India for a designated duration, the Parliament was told on Monday.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Gen VK Singh (retd) also told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply that the total number of complaints lodged by passengers were 4,786 in 2020, 5,321 in 2021, 5,525 in 2022, and 2,384 since January this year to date.

He also said the the fleet size of aircraft endorsed on the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) of the scheduled operators in the country in 2014 was 395 whereas in 2023 it is 729.