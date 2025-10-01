Thailand to Offer 200,000 Free Domestic Flights for International Tourists

Good news for travelers planning a trip to Thailand—your wait just got more exciting. The country is set to launch a new tourism-boosting initiative that will provide 200,000 free domestic flight tickets to international visitors. The program, titled “Buy International, Free Thailand Domestic Flights,” will be managed by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and is expected to roll out between September and November 2025.

According to the Bangkok Post, the plan is awaiting Cabinet approval and will require 700 million Thai Baht in funding. In return, the scheme is projected to generate 8.8 billion Baht in tourism revenue. Once approved, travelers who book an international ticket to Thailand will be eligible to claim one free round-trip domestic flight. The participating airlines are expected to include Thai Airways, Bangkok Airways, Nok Air, Thai AirAsia, Thai Lion Air, and Thai Vietjet.