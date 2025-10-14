Guide to Buying the Best Travel Insurance Before Your Trip

By avni

When you're getting ready for your next trip, having the right travel insurance can save you from a carefree getaway turning into a costly problem. Since there are plenty of choices available, knowing how to pick a policy that has you covered is essential. Here’s a simple guide to help you make smart decisions and lock in solid travel insurance before heading out.

How to Get the Best Travel Insurance

Below are the steps to buy the best travel insurance:

Pick Coverage You Need

Make a list of must-have protections. Common choices include:

Medical emergencies or hospital bills

Emergency evacuations or repatriation

Cancelling or changing your trip

Losing, delaying, or damaging your bags

Delays during travel or missing connections

If you’re planning to ski, go scuba diving, or take a trek, check if your insurance includes these activities or if you'll need extra coverage.

Get Insured Soon After Booking

The best time to buy travel insurance is as soon as your trip is set, and you know what costs are nonrefundable. Buying can unlock perks like coverage for pre-existing health issues or weather-related problems. If you wait too long, these benefits might not apply.

Look at Different Insurance Options

To compare insurance options, use online tools or ask insurers for quotes to check:

Maximum amounts covered by the policy

Deductibles or shared costs you will need to pay

Conditions that are excluded and any waiting times

Coverage areas, including the countries listed

If the policy supports cancellations for any reason (CFAR)

Pay Attention to the Fine Print and Exclusions

Every insurance policy has a detailed document with important rules and exceptions. Some common gaps to look out for include: