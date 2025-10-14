‘Step Up and Speak Out’: Chicago Pastors Lead the Charge Against ICE Detentions

By Brad Reed

As demonstrations against an immigration detention facility in Broadview, Illinois have ramped up in recent weeks, several local priests have joined in the protests to call attention to what they say are affronts to Christian teachings.

Father Larry Dowling, pastor at the St. Agatha Catholic Church in Chicago, wrote a lengthy Facebook post on Saturday in which he described his experience in trying to gain access to the Broadview Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility to offer communion services to detainees.

Dowling began his post by praising the work of the Maywood and Broadview Police Departments, as well as the Illinois State Police, who facilitated his and his congregants’ procession to the ICE facility on Saturday.

He was far less complimentary, however, about the reception he got after arriving at the ICE facility.

“There were no ICE or federal representatives there,” he explained. “When requesting to talk with a representative from Homeland Security and ICE, the state police reached out on our behalf to make the request over the phone. After a brief wait, the answer came back very clearly: No, you cannot bring a hint of compassion and prayer into this place!”

Dowling called this response outrageous, and he encouraged his followers to pray for “the children, for the mothers and fathers who are being treated inhumanely” at the ICE facility.

“Please step up and speak out,” he concluded. “Silence is supporting this abuse of these members of God’s family.”

In an interview with NPR published on Sunday, Rev. Quincy Worthington of Highland Park Presbyterian Church explained why he has become more involved in the ICE facility protests over the past few weeks.

“What I’ve experienced is that some people feel that God has abandoned Broadview, and they’re looking at signs of hope,” he told NPR reporter Ayesha Rascoe. “Having a member of clergy there standing with them is a reminder that God stands with them as well.”

Rascoe then asked him if he’d witnessed incidents of violence during the demonstrations at Broadview, and he mostly pointed the finger at ICE officials.

“What I’ve seen every time I’ve gone is ICE’s response to the protests has continually escalated,” he said. “At first, they would come out of the gates, shove people to the ground, push people out of the way in order to make room for vehicles to enter and exit the facility. Then it started turning into they would shoot pepper balls at us. And then tear gas started coming out, and then flash-bangs and rubber bullets.”