Brinda Karat says 86 women are raped every day in India, 6000 are burnt alive for dowry every year

She alleged that even after 10 years since the Rs 6,000 crore Nirbhaya Fund was established and initiatives are taken aiming to enhance the safety and security of women, the government failed to utilize even one-third of the fund.

Karat added that Modi is promoting fundamentalism but has not been sincere regarding women's empowerment and people have realized that.

She said in the upcoming state Assembly elections, the main issue of the CPI(M) would be the 'double deprivation' of the people by the double-engine government under the BJP.

The rally was organized by the All India Democratic Women's Association to protest the rising crime against women and protect their rights of the women. (KB/IANS)