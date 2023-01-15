Iran: Britain condemns execution of British-Iranian citizen Alireza Akbari

The report also alleged that Akbari had received payments amounting to more than $2 million for spying.

Iranian state media this week aired video it said showed that Akbari played a role in the 2020 assassination of one of Iran's top nuclear scientists, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. The video does not show Akbari confessing to involvement in the killing, only saying that a British agent had asked him for information about Fakhrizadeh. Tehran has blamed the assassination on Israel.

Akbari was sentenced to death last week and Britain and the United States had called on Iran to not carry out the sentence.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, responding on Twitter to reports that Akbari was hanged, on January 14 called the execution "a callous and cowardly act carried out by a barbaric regime with no respect for the human rights of their own people."

Iran does not recognize dual nationality for its citizens.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, in a January 14 tweet, wrote that "this barbaric act deserves condemnation in the strongest possible terms. This will not stand unchallenged."

Iran's Foreign Ministry announced on the same day that it had summoned Britain's ambassador to Tehran to protest alleged acts against Iran's national security.

"In response to Britain's unconventional interventions, including in the national security field of the Islamic Republic of Iran, today, Simon Shercliff, the ambassador of this country in Tehran, was summoned," the ministry said in a statement. "The British government should be held accountable for establishing unconventional communications leading to an attack on [Iran's] national security."

The statement added that the "British government must accept the consequences of the responsibility of continuing its unorthodox and interventionist approach."

Akbari served as deputy to Iranian Defense Minister Ali Shamkhani from 1997 to 2005 as part of the administration of reformist former President Mohammad Khatami. Akbari had previously been an adviser to the Iranian Navy and implemented the UN resolution that ended the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq War.