Rishi Sunak pledges 'steadfast support' to Turkey

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has pledged the UK's "steadfast support" to Turkey in a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

A Downing Street spokeswoman on Tuesday said Sunak had also expressed his "deep condolences for the tragic loss of life" caused by the earthquake, BBC reported.

The latest death toll from the quake in Turkey now stands at 5,894, while the figure over the border in Syria is 1,932.

"The Prime Minister confirmed that a 77-strong British search and rescue team arrived in Gaziantep today with specialist equipment and dogs, in response to a request from the Turkish government, and will immediately start work assisting with the rescue effort," the spokeswoman said.