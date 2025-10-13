Prince Andrew, Once Second in Line to the Throne, in Trouble AGAIN After Scandalous Emails with Child Sex Offender Jeffrey Epstein Leak, Saying ‘We’ll Play More Soon’

He described the Central Park walk captured in photographs as their final interaction, emphasizing that ending ties over the phone would have been cowardly. Andrew maintained he had no further contact after that date.

The February 2011 email, addressed to an account verified as Epstein's, challenges this timeline. It was first referenced in legal documents related to former Barclays Bank executive Jes Staley's appeal against a Financial Conduct Authority decision.

Epstein, who pleaded guilty in 2008 to procuring underage girls and served 18 months in jail, died by suicide in jail in 2019 at age 66. Maxwell, Epstein's former girlfriend, is serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking. Giuffre, who settled a lawsuit against Andrew in 2022 for a reported £12 million while he denied the claims, died by suicide in April at age 41.

Andrew's association with Epstein dates back to 1999, introduced through Maxwell. The pair attended events together, including a shooting weekend and a Sandringham party hosted by Andrew. Even after Epstein's arrest warrant in 2005 for sexual assault of a minor, he and Maxwell attended Princess Beatrice's 18th birthday at Windsor Castle in 2006.

The revelations have intensified scrutiny on Andrew. He resides at Royal Lodge in Windsor. Last year, Andrew was absent from the royal family's traditional Christmas gathering due to an alleged connection to a Chinese spy scandal.

Sources within the royal household indicate that King Charles has employed various measures to exert pressure, such as reducing Andrew's financial support. This exclusion from family events is expected to persist for at least another year. Public calls to remove Andrew's titles, including Duke of York, have gained significant support, though such actions require government approval rather than royal decree alone.

Buckingham Palace and Prince Andrew declined to comment on the new resurfaced email interaction between Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein. [Rh/Eth/VS]

Suggested Reading: