Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Says ‘Mithai Comes First’ During Visit to Delhi

Rishi Sunak shared that his Diwali shopping in Delhi began with buying mithai
Sunak also spoke warmly about lessons learned from his in-laws.
He said he learned respect from his father-in-law and compassion from his mother-in-law.
During the NDTV World Summit 2025 Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak brought a touch of sweetness. He shared his love for Indian sweets, revealing that “mithai is the most important thing” to him during his Delhi visit.
Speaking at the event during an interactive session with NDTV CEO and Editor-in-Chief Rahul Kanwal, Managing Editor Padmaja Joshi and Senior Managing Editor Vishnu Som, Sunak reflected on his Diwali shopping experience. He said he began his visit first with Khan Market on Friday morning, October 17, 2025.
Sunak said with a smile that “For me, Diwali shopping means mithai first.” He recalled how he had told his mother-in-law, Rajya Sabha MP and philanthropist Sudha Murty, that sweets should be their first stop.
He then described his visit to the Bengali Sweet Market in Delhi, famously known for its wide range of Indian desserts. “So, we went to the Bengali Sweet Market, and then I stuffed my face with kulfi,” Sunak said.
Sunak didn’t stop there — he also packed some treats to take home. “I’ve got jalebi and barfi to take back with me,” he added, delighting the audience with his enthusiasm for Indian mithai.
During the same session, the former UK Prime Minister also opened up about his relationship with his in-laws, Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty.
The thing that I took from him (Father-in-law) was that I should try to be respected” Sunak said. From my mother-in-law, I learned compassion. She’s extraordinarily empathetic and can connect with people from all walks of life — that’s something I deeply admire and want to learn.
Sunak’s candid remarks and lighthearted anecdotes at the NDTV World Summit 2025 highlighted his strong personal and cultural ties with India.
The NDTV World Summit 2025 is being held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, bringing together global leaders, innovators, and thinkers to discuss the future of politics, the economy, technology, and society. [Rh/Eth/VP]
