Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Says ‘Mithai Comes First’ During Visit to Delhi

During the NDTV World Summit 2025 Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak brought a touch of sweetness. He shared his love for Indian sweets, revealing that “mithai is the most important thing” to him during his Delhi visit.

Speaking at the event during an interactive session with NDTV CEO and Editor-in-Chief Rahul Kanwal, Managing Editor Padmaja Joshi and Senior Managing Editor Vishnu Som, Sunak reflected on his Diwali shopping experience. He said he began his visit first with Khan Market on Friday morning, October 17, 2025.

Sunak said with a smile that “For me, Diwali shopping means mithai first.” He recalled how he had told his mother-in-law, Rajya Sabha MP and philanthropist Sudha Murty, that sweets should be their first stop.