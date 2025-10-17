Ofcom Calls BBC’s Gaza Documentary ‘How to Survive a Warzone’ a ‘Serious Breach’, Seeks Public Apology

Ofcom found that the BBC committed a serious breach by failing to disclose information about the narrator’s family in its Gaza documentary
Ofcom has ordered the BBC to broadcast a statement about its findings during a prime-time slot on BBC Two.
Both the BBC and Hoyo Films have accepted responsibility. The BBC is expected to broadcast Ofcom’s statement in the coming weeks
UK media regulator Ofcom has ruled that the BBC committed a “serious breach” of broadcasting rules by failing to disclose that the narrator of its Gaza documentary was the son of a Hamas official. The watchdog said the omission was “materially misleading” and could “erode the high level of trust” that audiences place in BBC factual programming, especially regarding the Israel-Gaza war.
The documentary Gaza: How to Survive a Warzone was aired in February 2025 and later removed from BBC iPlayer. The removal occurred after they found that the 13-year-old narrator, Abdullah, is the son of Ayman Alyazouri, Hamas’s deputy minister of agriculture. The film was produced for the BBC by the independent company Hoyo Films.
Ofcom said the BBC’s failure to disclose this connection deprived viewers of “critical information” that could have affected their assessment of the film. The regulator stated: “Our investigation found that the programme's failure to disclose that the narrator's father held a position in the Hamas-run administration was materially misleading.”
The watchdog also noted that the boy played a “unique and prominent role” in the documentary, acting as a “trusted guide to viewers.” It added that such an omission was “very problematic,” especially in the “highly contested context” of the ongoing conflict.
As a result of the breach, Ofcom has ordered the BBC to broadcast a statement about its findings during a prime-time slot on BBC Two. They said: “As this represents a serious breach of our rules, we are directing the BBC to broadcast a statement of our findings against it on BBC2 at 21:00, with a date to be confirmed.”
This is the first time since 2009 that the BBC has been sanctioned and required to make an on-air apology. In 2009, they apologized to an acclaimed psychologist and writer for misquoting her view.
The controversy surrounding the documentary began soon after its release. In February, a group of public figures, including Friday Night Dinner actress Tracy-Ann Oberman, wrote to BBC Director General Tim Davie, urging the removal of the film over concerns about “editorial standards.”
Following the backlash, the BBC admitted there were “serious flaws” in the programme and launched an internal investigation led by Peter Johnston, Director of Editorial Complaints and Reviews. In July, the BBC’s internal report concluded that it had breached editorial guidelines on accuracy by failing to disclose information about the narrator’s family.
A BBC spokesperson said, “The Ofcom ruling is in line with the findings of Peter Johnston’s review, that there was a significant failing in the documentary in relation to the BBC’s Editorial Guidelines on accuracy, which reflects Rule 2.2 of Ofcom’s Broadcasting Code. We have apologised for this and we accept Ofcom’s decision in full.”
Ofcom stated that misleading the audience is “among the most serious” breaches a broadcaster can commit. The regulator said the BBC “failed to carry out rigorous compliance checks and provide adequate editorial oversight” over the production.
The BBC’s internal review found that three members of Hoyo Films were aware of the boy’s family background, but no one within the BBC knew this before the broadcast. The review concluded there was “no evidence” that the narrator’s family influenced the documentary’s content.
Hoyo Films issued a statement accepting responsibility and apologising for the mistake, saying it took Ofcom’s findings “extremely seriously.” “We are pleased that the ruling was in line with Peter Johnston’s review, which found that there was no inappropriate influence on the content by any third party,” the company said.
The production company added that the documentary “remains a vital account” of life in Gaza and that its contributors “deserve to have their voices heard.” The prime-time broadcast of Ofcom’s findings is expected to air in the coming weeks. Ofcom’s decision highlights significant lapses in editorial oversight. [Rh/VP]
