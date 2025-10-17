Ofcom Calls BBC’s Gaza Documentary ‘How to Survive a Warzone’ a ‘Serious Breach’, Seeks Public Apology

UK media regulator Ofcom has ruled that the BBC committed a “serious breach” of broadcasting rules by failing to disclose that the narrator of its Gaza documentary was the son of a Hamas official. The watchdog said the omission was “materially misleading” and could “erode the high level of trust” that audiences place in BBC factual programming, especially regarding the Israel-Gaza war.

Gaza: How to Survive a Warzone

The documentary Gaza: How to Survive a Warzone was aired in February 2025 and later removed from BBC iPlayer. The removal occurred after they found that the 13-year-old narrator, Abdullah, is the son of Ayman Alyazouri, Hamas’s deputy minister of agriculture. The film was produced for the BBC by the independent company Hoyo Films.

Ofcom said the BBC’s failure to disclose this connection deprived viewers of “critical information” that could have affected their assessment of the film. The regulator stated: “Our investigation found that the programme's failure to disclose that the narrator's father held a position in the Hamas-run administration was materially misleading.”