Why Prince Andrew is still a Prince – and how his Remaining Titles Could be Removed

Craig Prescott, Royal Holloway, University of London

A small group of MPs is calling for the government to formally remove Prince Andrew’s titles. SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn has tabled an early day motion asking the government to take legislative steps to remove Andrew’s dukedom.

At the time of publication, only 14 MPs have signed and there is no obligation for the government to act. But it is an opportunity for MPs to vocalise their desire for action. And it highlights that there are routes by which Andrew could be stripped of his titles.

He has already announced that he will no longer use his title, Duke of York, or honours such as holding a knighthood of the Order of the Garter. This takes further his ostracism from public life due to his associations with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

His announcement came the week before the publication of a posthumous memoir by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, who had long accused Andrew of sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager. He denies the accusations. Giuffre died by suicide in May of this year.

In 2019 after the now infamous Newsnight interview, Andrew “stepped back” from his work as a public-facing royal. In 2022, it was announced that he would defend a lawsuit against him from Giuffre (that he later settled) with confirmation that he would not return to public duties.

His remaining military positions and royal patronages were returned to the queen to be redistributed to other working members of the royal family. He also announced that he would no longer use his HRH status.

Andrew has now voluntarily stopped using his remaining titles but will continue to use his princely status. This is significant – Andrew placed great stock in his titles. Yet for the public, this maybe insufficient. Though the titles have effectively been placed into abeyance, they legally still exist.

When faced with what to do, the king is in a difficult position. The monarch must act within the confines of the law – but the law is not designed to easily allow someone to become an ex-royal. The assumption is that all titles and honours are for life. For every scandalous development in Andrew’s life, Buckingham Palace has done the minimum necessary to head off each particular media storm, each time just going a little further.

An act of parliament

Andrew’s honours, such as his Knighthood of the Order of the Garter, can be removed by the king. However, to remove some of his other titles, an act of parliament is required. The precedent for this is the Titles Deprivation Act 1917. This 1917 law was enacted during the first world war to remove titles from British princes or peers who sided with the enemy.

However, the Titles Deprivation Act 1917 only applied in the context of the “present war” – the first world war. This means that fresh legislation would be required to remove Andrew’s titles today. The 1917 act provided for a committee tasked with considering whether a peerage or a title should be removed from a person, and subject to parliament’s approval, made a recommendation to the king when action should be taken.

Rachael Maskell, MP for York Central, has suggested a model that would amend the 1917 act to apply more generally today. The SNP’s Stephen Flynn has also called for similar legislation to strip titles that would extend to others, including Lord Mandelson, who was fired from his role as the UK ambassador in Washington over his links to Epstein.