Prince Andrew, the King’s Brother, Loses His Duke of York Title Amid Epstein Allegations

Prince Andrew has announced he will no longer use his title as Duke of York or other royal honours following discussions with King Charles III and family members. The decision stems from ongoing allegations linked to his association with Jeffrey Epstein, which he denies.

In a statement released on Friday, Prince Andrew said the move was agreed upon after conversations with the king, his brother, and other relatives. He stated the choice was made as the persistent reports about him were diverting attention from the royal family's duties.

The 65-year-old prince, second son of the late Queen Elizabeth II, will retain his birth title of prince but will cease using the Duke of York title, granted by his mother in 1986. He will also stop using honours such as Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order and Royal Knight Companion of the Order of the Garter. These titles remain technically held but will not be used in public or private capacities, as removing them requires an act of UK Parliament.

His ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, will no longer use the title Duchess of York and will be known by her name only. The titles of their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, remain unchanged.

The announcement follows renewed scrutiny over Prince Andrew's ties to Epstein, a convicted sex offender who died in 2019. Flight logs released recently show Andrew travelled on Epstein's private jet at least four times between 1999 and 2006, often with Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's associate convicted of sex trafficking in 2021.