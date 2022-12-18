After 'Butcher of Gujarat' remark Bilawal Bhutto fumes on cross-border terrorism

On Thursday, at least one person was killed while more than a dozen others sustained injuries from across the Afghan border firing. The incident occurred four days after at least seven people lost their lives and 16 others got injured in Chaman after Afghan forces resorted to unprovoked shelling.

Hosted by Pakistan, the event was held as part of the UN's Office of Counter Terrorism's "Remembrance of the Victims of Terrorism" campaign.

Started with one-minute silence, the commemorative event brought together the UN member states, victims, experts, academics, civil society organizations, and representatives of law enforcement agencies.

In his address, the Foreign Minister said 132 children and eight teachers and staff at the school had died in that attack, and several others were injured.

The attack was claimed by the so-called TTP, an entity listed as a terrorist organization by the Security Council and many Member states, he added.

"This terrorist attack was particularly heinous because the clear aim of the terrorists was to kill children. In this sense, it was a targeted attack designed to deal a grievous blow to the morale of the people of Pakistan," Bilawal said.

He told the gathering that instead, the shock of the APS massacre mobilized the Pakistani nation and motivated it to eliminate all

terrorists from their soil as massive military operations were undertaken to cleanse the frontiers of the TTP and associated terrorist groups, Geo News reported.

"Pakistan's operations were successful. Our territory was cleared of terrorists. We paid a heavy price -- 80,000 civilians and soldiers killed or injured and the economy set back by $120 billion," he remarked.