UN releases emergency funds for cyclone-hit refugees in Bangladesh

"The World Food Programme (WFP) has been forced to reduce the value of food vouchers to Rohingya refugees from $10 to $8 (per person) per month," he said.



"That's less than 9 cents per meal. This is the second time the WFP has had to cut rations in just three months in that particular area."



Dujarric added that in March, the food vouchers were cut from $12 to $10 per person per month due to a funding crisis.



"This is yet another example of what happens when there is no money," he said.



"In this case, that's nearly one million Rohingya refugees who remain completely dependent on humanitarian assistance to meet their basic needs, including food."