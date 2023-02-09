Global Investors Summit 2023: Uttar Pradesh gears up for big investments under Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh has rolled out a red carpet for the Global Investors Summit-2023 (GIS-23) that begins on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the three-day event which has already attracted memorandums of understanding (MoUs) and investment proposals of more than Rs 22 lakh crore as the state aims to become a trillion-dollar economy in the next five years.

More than 10,000 delegates, including more than 400 participants from 41 countries, top industry leaders, Union Ministers, Ministers/diplomats from 10 partner countries, and CEOs of leading companies and banks are expected to attend the 34 sessions during the event at the Vrindavan Yojana in Lucknow.

Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said the UPGIS-2023 from February 10 to 12 will be a "grand and historic event".