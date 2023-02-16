Muslim trader from Varanasi writes Bhagavad Gita on cloth

A Muslim trader in Varanasi has written Shrimad Bhagavad Gita in calligraphy using Ganga's soil and water on large sheets of white cotton fabric.

He wishes to gift his artistic works to celebrities including President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The sari trader Haji Irshad Ali (53), has also written the holy Quran, Hanuman Chalisa, and other religious texts in a similar style on cotton fabric.

"When I was 14, I started writing Shahadatain on a piece of half-meter cloth to be put on the shroud before the burial of the dead," said Irshad.