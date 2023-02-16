Aero India 2023: 75% defense procurement from Indian vendors in 2023-24, says Rajnath Singh

Describing the Aero India Show 2023 as a great success, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced on Wednesday that to provide impetus to the Indian defense industry, 75 percent of procurement for the armed forces will be made from indigenous defense companies.

Addressing a gathering at the valedictory ceremony of the Aero India Show here, Singh said that in the last few years, the respect for the Indian defense industry is increasing.

"The goodwill is so much that the cap of reservation of 68 percent for FY 2022-23 for Indian defense vendors will be increased to 75 percent in FY 2023-24. I repeat that three-fourth of procurement will be from Indian defense vendors. It will amount to Rs 1 lakh crore," Singh said.