UP Board: Four lakh students drop out as exams begin

More than four lakh students have dropped out on the first day of the UP Board examinations for Classes 10 and 12.

The exam began on Thursday. As per reports received at the UP Board headquarters from the 75 districts, as many as 2,18,189 students out of the total registered 31,14,224 skipped the exam in the first shift itself.

Those who remained absent in the first shift included 2,17,702 out of 31,08,584 high school and 487 out of the total registered 5,640 intermediate students.

In the second shift also, 1,83,865 intermediate students out of the total registered 25,80,544 skipped the exam taking the total to 4,02,054.