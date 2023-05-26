Relief for UP consumers, no hike in power tariff

In a major relief to power consumers, the Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) has announced that power tariff will remain unchanged for 2023-24.



This would be the fourth year in a row that the power tariff in the state has not been increased -- the last revision was done in 2019-20.



The development also assumes much significance in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls due next year.



The power consumers, essentially in the urban areas, would thus continue to pay their electricity bills as per the earlier slabs.



The electricity regulator which held separate public hearings in all distribution companies junked the proposal put forth by the UP Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) suggesting an average tariff hike of 16 per cent.