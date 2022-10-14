5G Services: 43% of Indians are not in favor of an increase in tariff rates

To begin with, Reliance Jio and Airtel have identified Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Varanasi, Chandigarh, Delhi, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar, Mumbai, Pune, Lucknow, Kolkata, Siliguri, Gurugram and Hyderabad for the first phase of launch.

According to the report, just 5 percent of mobile subscribers surveyed are ready to move to 5G in 2022.

While 20 percent surveyed said they already have a 5G device, another 4 percent are likely to get one this year.

Another 20 percent said they are likely to purchase a 5G device in 2023.

Out of more than 500 million smartphone users in India, about 100 million are expected to have a 5G-ready device by the end of this year.

Nearly 24 percent of respondents shared that they have no plans to buy a newly upgraded device in the foreseeable future, while another 22 percent are yet to make up their minds, the findings showed.

The Department of Telecommunication met with the operators as well as phone makers earlier this week to update the government about their plans so that the 5G roll-out can happen at the earliest.