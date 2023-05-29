Bulandshahr banyan tree is older than the one in Howrah

The 350-year-old banyan tree in the Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose Indian Botanic Garden in Howrah is no longer the oldest in the world.



A banyan tree found in Narora of Bulandshahr district in Uttar Pradesh is said to be older.



Discovered by a joint team of scientists from the Botanical Survey of India, Prayagraj Centre, Babe-Bolyai University, Romania and a lab from Johannesburg, South Africa, this tree is estimated to be 500-years-old.



The Narora banyan tree was discovered during a floristic survey in the Upper Ganga Ramsar site and ranks tenth among the giant banyan trees in the world for its size.