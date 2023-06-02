Countdown begins for Maha Kumb 2025 in Prayagraj

D.P. Singh, senior manager, Hotel Ilavart Rahi, said, "This hoarding has been put up by the hotel administration. The aim is to ensure as much publicity as possible for Maha Kumbh-2025 to attract people from across the world to be a part of this unique and most revered event. The dates of the bathing festivals would help pilgrims and tourists to better plan their visits."



Maha Kumbh 2025 is written in bold at the top of the hoarding. It is followed by a description that says 'The World's Largest Spiritual Gathering'.



The hoarding further mentions the bathing dates of Maha Kumbh-2025. Soon, such hoardings would be put up across the length and breadth of the country, said officials.



In 2025, the fair will kick-start with the bathing festival of Paush Purnima on January 13, 2025, followed by 'Makar Sankranti' Shahi Snan on January 14 and the Mauni Amavasya bathing festival on January 29.