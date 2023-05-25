Yogi invites public to attend Ram temple inauguration

Progress is also underway on the construction of the Ram Path, a 13-km road stretching from Sahadatganj to Naya Ghat.



Plans are afoot for the development of the Ram Janaki Path and the Bhakti Path. The Ram Janaki Path will have a width of 30 meters, while the Bhakti Path will be 14 meters wide.



These developments aim to facilitate the movement of devotees to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi and the Hanuman Garhi temple.



Meanwhile, the government's compensation disbursement process for shopkeepers in Ayodhya, who willingly provided their shop premises for the development of the area around the under-construction temple, has been progressing smoothly.